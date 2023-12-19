An active pattern as we count the days to Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Dry weather through midweek with sunshine and cloud cover across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today are likely to rise to the upper-50s and low-60s with a bit of a breeze up to about 10 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies are likely tonight with lows dropping to the mid to upper-30s.

We’ll get back into the 60s again by midweek with dry weather expected into Thursday. We will begin to notice some pattern shifting on Thursday and we could see a stray shower move in late in the day.

The first of several rounds of rain will return on Friday. We’ll stay wet off and on over the weekend and into Christmas next week. Rain totals will average around 2″ for most of the area over those 4 days. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain with highs in the mid to upper-60s and overnight lows returning to the 50s. There is the potential for some stronger storms on Christmas Eve, we’ll continue to bring you the first alert to changes in that forecast.

