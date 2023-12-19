Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

An active pattern as we count the days to Christmas

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Dry weather through midweek with sunshine and cloud cover across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today are likely to rise to the upper-50s and low-60s with a bit of a breeze up to about 10 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies are likely tonight with lows dropping to the mid to upper-30s.

We’ll get back into the 60s again by midweek with dry weather expected into Thursday. We will begin to notice some pattern shifting on Thursday and we could see a stray shower move in late in the day.

The first of several rounds of rain will return on Friday. We’ll stay wet off and on over the weekend and into Christmas next week. Rain totals will average around 2″ for most of the area over those 4 days. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain with highs in the mid to upper-60s and overnight lows returning to the 50s. There is the potential for some stronger storms on Christmas Eve, we’ll continue to bring you the first alert to changes in that forecast.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

Dry and mild today
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Active pattern ahead
Stormy pattern looms heading closer to Christmas
Active pattern ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Active pattern ahead
Dry for now, but rain is back for the Christmas holiday weekend