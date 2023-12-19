Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

47th I-Bowl attendance up almost 7K compared to 2022

Independence Bowl Stadium
Independence Bowl Stadium(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the California Golden Bears 34-14 at the Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This was the Texas team’s third appearance at the I-Bowl, but their first victory! They played Ole Miss in both 1986 and 1998.

The game had 33,071 people in attendance. That’s almost 7,000 more attendees than last year’s 26,276.

RECAP OF THE GAME>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

Grambling State University
Grambling announces new head football coach
LIVE: Grambling announces new head football coach
LIVE: Grambling announces new head football coach
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Behren Morton prepares to take a snap in the Independence Bowl
Behren Morton’s career night, Red Raider defense helps Texas Tech top Cal in Independence Bowl
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints...
Defense, Carr’s three TD passes ignite Saints’ victory over Giants, 24-6