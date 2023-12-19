47th I-Bowl attendance up almost 7K compared to 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the California Golden Bears 34-14 at the Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This was the Texas team’s third appearance at the I-Bowl, but their first victory! They played Ole Miss in both 1986 and 1998.

The game had 33,071 people in attendance. That’s almost 7,000 more attendees than last year’s 26,276.

