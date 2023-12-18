Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body.
Officers were summoned to the intersection of Ida and Prospect streets Sunday afternoon.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the man might have been hit by a vehicle and that his body had been at that location for days, authorities said.
Police say a passerby spotted the man’s body in the bushes.
Authorities are withholding the dead man’s name pending positive identification.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
