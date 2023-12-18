Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body.

Officers were summoned to the intersection of Ida and Prospect streets Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the man might have been hit by a vehicle and that his body had been at that location for days, authorities said.

Police say a passerby spotted the man’s body in the bushes.

Authorities are withholding the dead man’s name pending positive identification.

