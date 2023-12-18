Upshur County officials explain how courthouse renovation will affect Yamboree, city meetings

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A charming old, familiar sight in an East Texas downtown square will be off limits to visitors for quite some time.

The old Upshur County courthouse in Gilmer will be undergoing renovation and restoration for the foreseeable future. It’s an area that usually sees visitors and children playing on the lawn, but it is now fenced off from the public.

“That’s a historical building. Its’a landmark. It’s registered with the Texas Historical Commission. We got the fence up. We’re looking forward to them getting started on demolition as part of our courthouse renovation in January,” said Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller.

Demolition of old systems, such as plumbing that leaks into the basement records area, HVAC and internet will be ongoing over a two-year period, in addition to creating new work spaces.

“Both my grandparents saw this brand new as it was built in the middle of the depression,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Ashley.

Upshur County commissioners court will have to meet at an auxiliary building, along with other official activities based at the courthouse, which have already been moved out.

“We’ve just now moved out, and I’m looking forward to the day we move back in,” Ashley said.

“It’s working out to meet our needs here. The only thing that’s difficult is jury panels, but we’re looking at using the civic center to empanel jurors,” the judge said.

The lengthy restoration will also reconfigure how the annual Yamboree festival, which is usually centered around the courthouse, will be organized.

“When they celebrate, they want their picture taken up here at the courthouse. It’s what we see a lot of. During the Yamboree, there will be a lot of people on the lawn,” said Ashley.

The goal is to get the old courthouse restored to its original 1937 look.

“It’s going to look and operate just like it would if it was brand new in 1937,” Tefteller said.

Upshur County got a $5.2 million grant for courthouse renovation from the Texas Historical Commission and additional money from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.