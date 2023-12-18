Sunny for today with clouds returning tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We are starting off the work week with a comfortable feel due to the seasonable temperatures and abundant sunshine we have for the day. It may get a bit breezy at times throughout the day with winds heading out of the northwest.

A dry cold front is expected by tonight, which will lower temperatures down to near or below freezing, so you may want to bring out the big coat for tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will only warm up to the mid to upper 50′s across the area with the northern counties reaching the lower 50′s. This looks to only last one day because for the rest of the week, we will be on a warming trend with temperatures back above average into the upper 60′s for the rest of the week.

Next chance for rain comes by Friday bringing mainly rain showers that could possibly produce some thunderstorms through the day. There will be another wave of showers and storms by Christmas Eve on Sunday and that looks to last into Christmas Day. Stay tuned with us throughout the week for any changes that will arise as we get closer to this next weather maker! Have a great day!

