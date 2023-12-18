Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Outreach Services Community Development Corporation (OSCDC) is checking “Christmas dinner” off of your list of things to worry about this holiday season!

The nonprofit is donating meal boxes to the community, all in the spirit of generosity.

The cutoff to apply for a box was originally last Thursday, but organization leaders say there are extras to go around. The meal box includes turkey or ham, three sides, rolls, dessert and tea.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. you can grab a meal box at 333 Texas Street. OSCDC is giving out the boxes on a first come first serve basis, with no questions asked.

