Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Orphaned bear cubs get second chance at life at zoo

Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two black bear cubs have joined the Great Northwest area at the Oregon Zoo.

The cubs, named Timber and Thorn in honor of their forest home and the local soccer teams, were found wandering separately in Alaska and were too young to survive on their own, the zoo said.

Both of the cubs were rescued by state wildlife officials and taken to the Alaska Zoo for care before coming to the Rose City.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timber and Thorn to Oregon,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ve been playing together and showing us their personalities already — Timber is a bit more adventurous even though Thorn is the bigger of the two.”

The cubs are currently settling into a small section of Black Bear Ridge before joining adult bears Cubby and Dale in the full habitat.

“Visitors may catch glimpses of the cubs now, but they don’t have access to all of Black Bear Ridge yet,” Koons said. “Once Timber and Thorn are ready, they’ll be able to venture out into the larger habitat. I have a feeling that new climbing structure is going to get a lot of use.”

The zoo said donations to the Oregon Zoo Foundation helped with a habitat remodel for the black bears, which included a custom-made bear hammock and plenty of new places for the cubs to explore.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
Cooking accident causes fire at Orleans Square Apartments
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after SUV tips over while doing donuts at Colorado Springs shopping center
BOOKED: Terence Felix Jr. and Johnathan Crenshaw one count of second-degree murder [Source:...
2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing

Latest News

Nonprofit giving out free Christmas meal boxes
Joaquin teacher resigns; investigation underway
Joaquin teacher resigns; investigation underway
Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community
Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case