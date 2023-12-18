Mild & sunny start to the workweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off clear and chilly as you head back to work and school with wake up temperatures in the 30s. As we head through the day, I’m expecting plenty of sunshine and a nice warming trend as highs top out in the mid 60s.

A weak cold front will sweep south across the region this evening setting us up for a colder night as temperatures crash into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature a few more clouds along with cooler temperatures behind the weak front. Highs will only climb into the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a gradual warming trend as temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 60s both days. In addition, we’ll see a slow increase in cloud cover ahead of a bigger pattern change set to arrive by the end of the week.

Rain will quickly overspread the ArkLaTex from west to east as we head into Friday and this will be the start of a very active period as we approach Christmas. In fact, Friday’s round of rain will likely be the first of several rounds set to impact the region. More rain is likely Saturday and Sunday with more uncertainty as we approach Christmas Day. Heavy rain will be likely during this period and even the potential of some stronger storms at times. There is still lots of uncertainty with this forecast so pay close attention over the next few days!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

