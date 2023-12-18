Getting Answers
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jayden Daniels has taken his last snap as an LSU Tiger.

Monday afternoon, Daniels posted a video to social media thanking LSU fans and others for his two years with the program, likewise adding it was time to leave the Tiger quarterback position to someone else.

Daniels recently became LSU’s second quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in the last five seasons. Until now, there had been speculation about whether or not Daniels would play, even for a short period of time, against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day. However many people agreed there wasn’t much to gain and certainly a ton to lose by Daniels appearing in he contest.

The 6′4, 210 pound Daniels has now positioned himself to be a first round NFL draft pick, perhaps even a Top 5 selection, following a season in which he passed for 3,810 yards with 40 touchdowns against a measly four interceptions. The electric Daniels likewise rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores.

