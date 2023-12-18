Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student

JOAQUIN, Texas (KSLA) - The Joaquin Independent School District is investigating allegations of a teacher having inappropriate relations with a student.

The district says they first received reports of the allegations on Dec. 5, with the investigation starting shortly after. The following statement was given by Superintendent Ryan Fuller:

“The Joaquin Independent School District received a report on December 5 regarding an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student. The district initiated an immediate investigation. The employee alleged to the involved has resigned and is no longer employed by the district. Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services were notified promptly. A report has been made to the State Board for Education Certification in Austin.”

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.