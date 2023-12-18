Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student

Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student
Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOAQUIN, Texas (KSLA) - The Joaquin Independent School District is investigating allegations of a teacher having inappropriate relations with a student.

The district says they first received reports of the allegations on Dec. 5, with the investigation starting shortly after. The following statement was given by Superintendent Ryan Fuller:

“The Joaquin Independent School District received a report on December 5 regarding an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student. The district initiated an immediate investigation. The employee alleged to the involved has resigned and is no longer employed by the district. Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services were notified promptly. A report has been made to the State Board for Education Certification in Austin.”

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
Cooking accident causes fire at Orleans Square Apartments
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after SUV tips over while doing donuts at Colorado Springs shopping center
BOOKED: Terence Felix Jr. and Johnathan Crenshaw one count of second-degree murder [Source:...
2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing

Latest News

Nonprofit giving out free Christmas meal boxes
Joaquin teacher resigns; investigation underway
Joaquin teacher resigns; investigation underway
Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community
Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community
Grambling State University
Grambling announces new head football coach
Major Rehabilitation Project on I-20
Accident causes delays on I-20; DOTD reminds drivers of detours for 18-wheelers, oversized loads