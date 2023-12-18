Getting Answers
Grambling expected to announce new head football coach

Grambling State University
Grambling State University(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Officials at Grambling State University are expected to announce their new head football coach at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

This comes after Hue Jackson and the school parted ways at the end of November. Jackson served as the head coach for two seasons.

GSU has confirmed with KSLA that La. native Mickey Joseph will replace Jackson. Joseph has coached at LSU, GSU, La. Tech and University of Nebraska.

