Gov. Edwards delivers remarks during end of the year news conference

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is speaking during his annual end-of-the-year news conference.

The event began at 3 p.m. Monday, December 18, and is taking place at the Governor’s Mansion.

The Governor’s Office announced the news conference is his second-to-last scheduled public event as governor.

The governor’s final public event, his “farewell address,” will be held in Amite, Louisiana, on January 3 at 6:30 p.m.

