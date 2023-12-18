Getting Answers
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed an elderly woman in the parking lot of a grocery store Monday morning, December 18.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive in Baton Rouge.

Police identified the victim as Louise Calloway, 84. They added that she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was driving in the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to BRPD.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

