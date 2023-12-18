Getting Answers
Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82

Led by Ali Abdou Dibba's 19 points, the Abilene Christian Wildcats defeated the UTEP Miners 88-82
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 88-82 victory against UTEP on Sunday night.

Dibba also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-6). Hunter Jack Madden was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 13 from the line to add 18 points. Leonardo Bettiol had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Tae Hardy led the way for the Miners (6-5) with 22 points and four steals. UTEP also got 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals from Zid Powell. Calvin Solomon also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

