Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden ‘s motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

