Behren Morton’s career night, Red Raider defense helps Texas Tech top Cal in Independence Bowl

Sophomore quarterback ended with 256 yards passing and 3 touchdowns
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Behren Morton went out on top - at least to end the 2023 season.

The sophomore quarterback helped Texas Tech defeat Cal, 34-14, in the 47th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Morton’s three, first-half touchdowns set a career high, as the Red Raider also completed 27-of-43 passes.

He was named the game’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.

The Bears’ offensive attacked was halted for most of the night by Texas Tech’s defense. In the fourth quarter alone, the unit intercepted two passes and forced a fumble. Jayden Ott, the Pac-12′s leading rusher was held to one touchdown, and 45 yards.

