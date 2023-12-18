Getting Answers
ArkLaTex organizations join forces to assist teens in need

(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple organizations in the ArkLaTex are coming together for the “Just Be-Clause” Christmas project.

Geaux 4 Kids, Caddo/Bossier/Webster sheriff’s offices, Caddo/Bossier/Webster schools, and the Department of Children & Family Services are working to help teens in crisis. Officials say many organizations assist children 12 and under, but they felt teens age 13-18 also needed support.

Sheriff’s deputies and school resource officers will discreetly hand out $50 gift cards to teens in crisis.

“We are very grateful for our community to come along side us with their donations to help Teens in Crisis and we proudly partner with Law Enforcement & Area Schools to identify and discreetly help this vulnerable population,” said Geaux 4 Kids Founder K.C. Kilpatrick Baird.

