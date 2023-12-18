6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least six people are hurt after a crash just outside Zachary city limits late Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Reames Road, between Peairs Road and Anderson Road, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a woman was pulling into a home’s driveway when a truck crashed into her car mid-turn, apparently while trying to pass her.
Photos from the scene show the car flipped over off the roadway, leaning into a ditch and right next to a residential driveway.
Six people are being taken to a hospital following the crash, with four in critical condition, according to emergency response officials.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.