Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary

Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits(WAFB)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least six people are hurt after a crash just outside Zachary city limits late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Reames Road, between Peairs Road and Anderson Road, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a woman was pulling into a home’s driveway when a truck crashed into her car mid-turn, apparently while trying to pass her.

Photos from the scene show the car flipped over off the roadway, leaning into a ditch and right next to a residential driveway.

Six people are being taken to a hospital following the crash, with four in critical condition, according to emergency response officials.

Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits(WAFB)
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits(WAFB)

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Terence Felix Jr. and Johnathan Crenshaw one count of second-degree murder [Source:...
2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing
Major Rehabilitation Project on I-20
After accident causes delays on i-20, DOTD reminds of detours for 18-wheelers, oversize loads
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
5 officers cleared in 2 separate deadly shootings in Shreveport this year
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
The Upshur County Courthouse is locked up tight, but signs on the doors say it’s business as...
Upshur County officials explain how courthouse renovation will affect Yamboree, city meetings
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
La. becomes first state authorized to seek access to Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City