6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least six people are hurt after a crash just outside Zachary city limits late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Reames Road, between Peairs Road and Anderson Road, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a woman was pulling into a home’s driveway when a truck crashed into her car mid-turn, apparently while trying to pass her.

Photos from the scene show the car flipped over off the roadway, leaning into a ditch and right next to a residential driveway.

Six people are being taken to a hospital following the crash, with four in critical condition, according to emergency response officials.

Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits (WAFB)

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

