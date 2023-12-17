Sunny skies prevail for your Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday, everyone! Today brings more sunshine than yesterday as the clouds have cleared the area last night. This will allow temperatures to be a bit higher than yesterday’s into the low-to-mid 60′s. We look to remain under a boring weather pattern for the next few days with sunshine and a few clouds by midweek.

For tomorrow, the same story of sunny skies and average temperatures continue with conditions still feeling comfortable. More clouds roll in by early morning on Tuesday, but they do not look to increase any rain chances for the region.

By Thursday evening, we start to see some rain come back into the region. This looks to be a weak front that will only produce rain showers and no severe weather effects. Also, as of right now, it is expected to bring daily chances for rain from Friday until Christmas on Monday. We will have more updates for you as we go throughout the week.

