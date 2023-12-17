Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport nightclub owner is accused of pointing a gun at someone’s face and threatening to kill him.

Timothy J. Huck, 49, of Benton, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 16) and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 6:21 a.m. the same day, online records show. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The confrontation occurred when Huck and the victim got into an argument over some type of payment, booking records show. Police said it occurred in front of multiple witnesses.

Huck, who owns and operates the Sandbar, has since been released from jail.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.