Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl kicks off in Shreveport

The 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is less than two weeks away, and the first...
The 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is less than two weeks away, and the first Power Five matchup in seven years is set, as the California Golden Bears from the Pac-12 Conference will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders out of the Big 12 Conference.(Independence Bowl)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl kicked off Saturday at 9:15 p.m., at the Independence Stadium.

The California Golden Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are squaring off.

In the first quarter, California is up 7-0.

Watch the game live on ESPN or stream it on Fubo.

