GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County

Damage to Waccamaw Pottery building
Damage to Waccamaw Pottery building(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A radar-confirmed tornado touched down and caused damage in Horry County on Sunday.

The tornado came from a strong coastal storm that impacted the area, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

MORE | SEND US YOUR PHOTOS!

Damage was reported in areas of Horry County such as Forestbrook and along roads including River Oaks Drive and Burcale Road. Damage along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach was also reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

