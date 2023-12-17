Cooking accident causes fire at Orleans Square apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Smoke and fire were reported from a downstairs apartment.

On Dec. 19, at 4:56 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency at the 8000 block of Chalmette Drive, at the Orleans Square apartments. Firefighters from Fire Station 3 arrived on the scene at 5:05 a.m. and discovered smoke and fire coming from a downstairs apartment.

Firefighters confirmed all occupants had escaped the home and the fire was quickly extinguished.

One occupant from the apartment was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say that the fire began from a cooking accident on the stove.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.