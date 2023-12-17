Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Brazen shoplifters using mace, cutting store power this holiday season

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has worked a retail job during the holiday season knows how challenging December shoppers can be. But some especially brazen shoplifters and thieves also are making it a season to remember for embattled store employees.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday (Dec. 16) released surveillance images of three men accused of stealing a shopping basket full of merchandise from the Dollar General store on Pumpkin Center Road last Wednesday night.

According to investigators, two of the men entered the store just before 7:30 p.m. and began loading merchandise into a cart. A third accomplice entered the store shortly after, “and the trio systematically cut the power from the store,” allowing one of the men to escape with the shopping cart through a rear receiving door in the dark.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office asks anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Detective Earl McFarland at (985) 902-2043 or call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

Management of a Dollar General in the 6500 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East also dealt with unusually aggressive shoplifters Friday night.

According to New Orleans police, two employees confronted two women seen shoplifting merchandise and ordered them out of the store. The suspects pulled out cans of mace or pepper spray and sprayed the employees before fleeing the store with stolen merchandise.

Another armed robbery attempt was reported by the NOPD Monday afternoon in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard, home to both a Family Dollar and a Shell gas station-convenience store. Police did not elaborate on the business, but said a man entered and demanded cash from a register at 1:23 p.m.

“After learning (the) register was empty, suspect fled,” the NOPD said in a preliminary report on the crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
BOOKED: Terence Felix Jr. and Johnathan Crenshaw one count of second-degree murder [Source:...
2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing
Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Major Rehabilitation Project on I-20
After accident causes delays on i-20, DOTD reminds of detours for 18-wheelers, oversize loads
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
5 officers cleared in 2 separate deadly shootings in Shreveport this year

Latest News

Man found dead in bushes alongside street in Texarkana, Ark.
Shreveport bar owner accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
The Upshur County Courthouse is locked up tight, but signs on the doors say it’s business as...
Upshur County officials explain how courthouse renovation will affect Yamboree, city meetings
The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.
POWER OUTAGE: City of Alexandria reports they are actively working to restore power