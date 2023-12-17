Brazen shoplifters using mace, cutting store power this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has worked a retail job during the holiday season knows how challenging December shoppers can be. But some especially brazen shoplifters and thieves also are making it a season to remember for embattled store employees.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday (Dec. 16) released surveillance images of three men accused of stealing a shopping basket full of merchandise from the Dollar General store on Pumpkin Center Road last Wednesday night.

According to investigators, two of the men entered the store just before 7:30 p.m. and began loading merchandise into a cart. A third accomplice entered the store shortly after, “and the trio systematically cut the power from the store,” allowing one of the men to escape with the shopping cart through a rear receiving door in the dark.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office asks anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Detective Earl McFarland at (985) 902-2043 or call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

Management of a Dollar General in the 6500 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East also dealt with unusually aggressive shoplifters Friday night.

According to New Orleans police, two employees confronted two women seen shoplifting merchandise and ordered them out of the store. The suspects pulled out cans of mace or pepper spray and sprayed the employees before fleeing the store with stolen merchandise.

Another armed robbery attempt was reported by the NOPD Monday afternoon in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard, home to both a Family Dollar and a Shell gas station-convenience store. Police did not elaborate on the business, but said a man entered and demanded cash from a register at 1:23 p.m.

“After learning (the) register was empty, suspect fled,” the NOPD said in a preliminary report on the crime.

