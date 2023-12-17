5 passengers crushed after car tips over while doing donuts at Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were crushed when a driver tipped their car over while doing donuts Saturday night.

Officers were called to a strip mall at the corner of South Circle and Monterey just after 10:15 p.m. on reports of a rollover, where they found a banged up vehicle and five people with life-threatening injuries.

Based on the investigation, officers say the group met at the shopping center specifically to do donuts in the parking lot. They all piled into one car, and as the driver circled the lot, the five passengers dangled out of the windows.

Then the driver lost control of the car.

“The vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows,” police said.

The passengers were all rushed to the hospital, while the driver, who did not sustain serious injuries, was arrested for reckless driving. She has been identified as Marisol Wentling, and jail records indicate she remains in custody Sunday.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call CSPD right away at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.