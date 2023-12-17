Getting Answers
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Five children in Bullhead City died during a house fire Saturday evening. Bullhead City police say the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at the home, located close to the Colorado River, northwest of Hancock and Ramar roads.

The five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2. A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of the fire.

Police say an investigation into the fire is underway with help from the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department and ATF Fire Investigators.

