Steffon Jones, Francine Brown running for Caddo Commissioner of District 6

Jones was forced from the race for having unpaid fines owed to the state board of ethics.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steffon Jones, who was seeking re-election in the Caddo Commissioner race for District 6, was disqualified from running in October. He has now re-qualified for the special election being held in March.

Jones was the only candidate who qualified for the District 6 commission seat in October. When he was taken out of the running, the seat was put on the March 23 ballot. He was forced from the race for having unpaid fines that he owed to the State Board of Ethics. He admitted that he didn’t know about the fines and not paying them was an honest mistake.

While Jones went unopposed during the October election, he will have a challenger for the seat. Francine Brown will be his opponent.

