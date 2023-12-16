Shreveport-Bossier businesses looking forward to economic impact from 2023 I-Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier is the place to be this weekend as Texas Tech Red Raiders and California Golden Bears fans are flooding to the area for the 2023 Independence Bowl.

While hotel rooms are going fast, Visit Shreveport-Bossier told KSLA there is still time to grab a room.

“Our hotels are currently a little over 80% sold out, so several of the hotels are sold out. Others are well on their way,” said Stacy Brown, the president of Visit Shreveport-Bossier.

Brown said there aren’t many communities that can say they have an annual college bowl game in their town, and a lot of bowl games are not particularly affordable for fans, but that’s not the case for Shreveport.

“We have remained very reasonably priced, not only for the hotel rooms and the stay itself but also for the ticket price of the bowl games,” Brown said.

In downtown Shreveport, the owner of the Blind Tiger said Independence Bowl weekend drives in tourists to try Louisiana food.

“Whenever someone is out of town to a new city or state, you want to have the local food, so we serve it up. Etouffee, gumbo, red beans and rice, lot of things, blackened items that people enjoy,” Glenn Brannan said.

At Beauxjax Crafthouse in Bossier City, the co-owner expects crowds from both colleges to stop by towards the end of the parade Friday night.

“We’ve been on the phone with people from California, people from Texas, pretty much all week long, trying to get in, host their party here. So we really feel like the Independence Bowl is a huge positive impact for little small businesses like us,” Beau Hays said.

