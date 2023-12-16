Seasonable temperatures with a lot of sunshine for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The weather has been nice to us lately due to us getting some much needed rainfall last night that didn’t bring any severe weather!! Also, this weekend we look forward to sweatshirt weather with temperatures in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for high’s and sunshine all around the region. It may get a bit chilly at night with temperatures in the upper 30′s for lows, so you may want to bring a jacket with you if you’re attending the Independence Bowl tonight!

Clouds, or what is left of these clouds, will be clearing and heading eastward throughout the day promoting clearer skies by the evening and through the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit higher for tomorrow with comfortable conditions remaining. For Monday, temperatures will rise even higher than that before another wave of cool air arrives by Tuesday lowering temperatures into the 50′s.

We look to remain under calm and dry conditions through the week until we reach the end of our work week, similar to what we saw this past week. As of right now, we do not look to receive a cooldown or any severe weather, just some rain showers by Friday and possibly a rainy weekend by the end of the forecast period. Have a great weekend and be safe!

