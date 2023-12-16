Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Seasonable temperatures with a lot of sunshine for the weekend

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The weather has been nice to us lately due to us getting some much needed rainfall last night that didn’t bring any severe weather!! Also, this weekend we look forward to sweatshirt weather with temperatures in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for high’s and sunshine all around the region. It may get a bit chilly at night with temperatures in the upper 30′s for lows, so you may want to bring a jacket with you if you’re attending the Independence Bowl tonight!

Clouds, or what is left of these clouds, will be clearing and heading eastward throughout the day promoting clearer skies by the evening and through the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit higher for tomorrow with comfortable conditions remaining. For Monday, temperatures will rise even higher than that before another wave of cool air arrives by Tuesday lowering temperatures into the 50′s.

We look to remain under calm and dry conditions through the week until we reach the end of our work week, similar to what we saw this past week. As of right now, we do not look to receive a cooldown or any severe weather, just some rain showers by Friday and possibly a rainy weekend by the end of the forecast period. Have a great weekend and be safe!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
5 officers cleared in 2 separate deadly shootings in Shreveport this year
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court
Caddo grand jury indicts 5, including 4 men on charges of second-degree murder
SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport
Jonquarius Jones, 26
Shreveport man wanted for allegedly tracking woman with AirTag

Latest News

Cool and dry weekend ahead!
CJ's Saturday morning weather update
More mild December weather
Drying out for the weekend and staying mild into next week
More mild December weather
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Rain will continue into the nighttime hours
Rain likely this evening; weekend looking dry