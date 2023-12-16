Furever Friends: Meet Hope

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal up who needs a fur-ever home.

On Friday, Dec. 15, Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Shelter paid a visit to KSLA to introduce us to a new little friend. Hope is a 3-year-old Terrier mix. She’s very loving and affectionate.

Remember, always adopt don’t shop and help save a shelter pet’s life.

