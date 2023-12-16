Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Furever Friends: Meet Hope

FUREVER FRIENDS: Meet Hope
FUREVER FRIENDS: Meet Hope
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal up who needs a fur-ever home.

On Friday, Dec. 15, Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Shelter paid a visit to KSLA to introduce us to a new little friend. Hope is a 3-year-old Terrier mix. She’s very loving and affectionate.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Remember, always adopt don’t shop and help save a shelter pet’s life.

Go here to see what other dogs are up for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jonquarius Jones, 26
Shreveport man wanted for allegedly tracking woman with AirTag
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit
MISSING: Christopher Powe
SPD searching for missing 38-year-old man

Latest News

Destiny Church is giving away bikes to kids on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at Parkway High School.
Bossier church raffling off free bikes for kids Saturday morning
A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
5 officers cleared in 2 separate deadly shootings in Shreveport this year
Fun things to do the weekend of Dec. 15
I-Bowl, silent disco and live performances happening the weekend of Dec. 15
Federal appeals court refuses to reconsider ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map