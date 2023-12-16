Drying out for the weekend and staying mild into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will be winding down just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will cool slightly over the next few days, but we’ll still remain mild for this time of year into next week. Our next shot at wet weather comes in toward the end of the next work week.

We’ll stay wet overnight, but rain will taper off to showers by morning. Temperatures will drift back into the 40s and low 50s later tonight.

Showers will wrap up early Saturday with a clearing trend expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with afternoon highs in the 50s to around 60 expected. Sunny and dry conditions are on the way Sunday. After a chilly start in the mid to upper 30s in the morning, we’ll warm into the low 60s by afternoon.

Our mild streak will continue into next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be similar to the weekend in the 50s to around 60 with morning lows in the 30s. Later in the week we’ll get back into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows pushing back into the 40s. Dry weather is expected most of the week but look for rain chances to return again by Friday.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

