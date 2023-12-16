Getting Answers
Clark scores 26 as Texas A&M-CC takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76

Led by Garry Clark's 26 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 86-76 on Friday night

By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 26 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76 on Friday night.

Clark also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (5-5). Jordan Roberts added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had five assists. Marion Humphrey was 6 of 13 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim led the way for the Vaqueros (3-8) with 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 12 points and three blocks from JJ Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

