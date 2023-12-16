Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to host fishing derby

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is teaming up with the city to host a fishing derby.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked Lake Diffenbacher in Bobby Ferguson Park with rainbow trouts Friday afternoon (Dec. 15) in preparation for the event. It’s set to happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Saturday December 16th, 2023 from 9 am to 12:00 pm at Diffenbacher pond at Bobby Ferguson Park there will be a... Posted by Texarkana Arkansas on Thursday, December 14, 2023

Officials say the derby is geared for veterans, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Volunteers are needed for the event.

Director Harris said they hope to make this an annual event.

