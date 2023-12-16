Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to host fishing derby
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is teaming up with the city to host a fishing derby.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked Lake Diffenbacher in Bobby Ferguson Park with rainbow trouts Friday afternoon (Dec. 15) in preparation for the event. It’s set to happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Officials say the derby is geared for veterans, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Volunteers are needed for the event.
Director Harris said they hope to make this an annual event.
