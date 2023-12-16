After accident causes delays on i-20, DOTD reminds of detours for 18-wheelers, oversize loads

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an accident on East I-20 at the interstate construction site, DOTD presses a reminder to commercial vehicle drivers.

On Dec. 16, DOTD reported an accident on East I-20 near Old Minden Road. The accident caused traffic to be diverted to Airline Drive and caused congestion issues.

After the incident, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reminds drivers that I-20 is undergoing major reconstruction and that the travel in eastbound and westbound lanes are separated by concrete barriers.

“Large trucks such as 18-wheelers and oversized loads will not be able to cross some of the bridges through the work zone because these bridges are more narrow as a result of the current traffic configuration,” says DOTD.

Commercial vehicles, such as 18-wheelers and oversize loads are asked to use the detour of I-220 to avoid issues in the construction zone. Currently, electronic message boards on the interstate have directed drivers to this detour, but not everyone is following instructions.

“Trucks that are too large, yet still attempt to use I-20, are causing major delays due to becoming stuck or crashing,” says DOTD. “As major rehab work progresses, motorists should remain vigilant while driving through the work zone, which stretches from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive in Bossier City. This section is reduced to one lane in each direction.”

DOTD also asks all drivers to be sure to remove all distractions, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, and adhere to posted speed limits.

