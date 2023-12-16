4 Bucs Breakfast Club serving their classmates, Haughton community one breakfast plate at a time

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Four teenagers from Haughton High School are making a community-wide impact.

An idea to cook breakfast for a group of friends before school has grown into feeding classmates. The four boys have started a weekly tradition to keep students in need from going hungry.

The 4 Bucs Breakfast Club was started by Hunter Hollis, Reid Wilson, Kasen McEntyre and Brayden Johnson. (4 Bucs Breakfast Club/KSLA)

Hunter Hollis, Reid Wilson, Kasen Mcentyre and Brayden Johnson started the 4 Bucs Breakfast Club tradition in the student parking lot on Friday mornings.

The teens were approached by one of their classmates, who asked if it was okay for them to get a plate because they didn’t have food at home or any money to buy lunch. They say that’s when things really kicked off.

“I know some people out there are less fortunate when it comes to food and all that, but to know that we can possibly feed them a good meal to start off the day. It’s real nice, feels real nice. I have a good day after every Friday,” Wilson said.

Before getting a nicer set-up, the four Haughton students started their breakfast club with a little griddle and a few skillets. But once the community heard what they were doing, everyone stepped by, donating everything from cooktops to bacon to cash.

“A lot of people donated to us, and we’re real thankful for that,” Wilson said.

Not only do they offer breakfast and comradery, but they also hosted a food drive for A.C.T.I.O.N., a local food bank in Haughton. In addition to that, the boys held a toy drive Friday to help out the Haughton Police Department.

Haughton High School’s principal said they’re an inspiration to watch.

“They’ve turned something they wanted to be fun into something good. They’ve enjoyed doing something for their classmates and for the community,” David Haynie said.

The 4 Bucs Breakfast Club plans to keep serving and finding ways to help others.

If you’d like to support them, you can check out their Facebook page.

