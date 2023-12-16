2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two south Louisiana men were found guilty by a unanimous jury and now face life in prison without hope of release.

On Dec. 15, Johnathan Crenshaw, 38, and Terence Felix Jr., 33, both from Abbeville, were found guilty by a seven-women, five-man jury for the killing of Derrick Purnell Terrell at the Knight’s Inn, 4935 West Monkhouse Dr.

Derrick Purnell Terrell, of Shreveport, died after having been shot multiple times in the parking lot of Knights Inn in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport about 8:54 p.m. Aug. 20.

The incident happened on Aug. 20, 2019, Cremshaw and Felix chased Terrell throughout the hotel and shot him multiple times after a dispute involving Tamala Ware, a woman whom the victim was seeing and who had a room at the motel.

After the shooting, Crenshaw fled in Terrell’s vehicle, and Felix fled in his truck. Ms. Ware, who also faces a separate second-degree murder charge for an alleged connection with the victim’s slaying, also ran. Terrell’s vehicle was later found torched.

Felix and Crenshaw were identified by multiple witnesses from surveillance footage from the hotel.

The two men have been convicted of second-degree murder and on Dec. 16, they were sentenced to serve a mandatory prison term of life at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.