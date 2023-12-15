Texarkana Salvation Army hosts annual Angel Tree Christmas gifts giveaway

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - This year’s Angel Tree giveaway by the Texarkana Salvation Army beat last year’s number of families helped by 150.

On Dec. 14, the Texarkana Salvation Army held its annual Angel Tree Christmas giveaway, supplying more than 1,500 gifts to children and senior citizens in need. Army leaders said this was one of the largest Angel Tree programs for the Texarkana Salvation Army.

“We have 340 families which is 820 angels this year; so we did about 150 more than we did last year,” said Capt. Clara Gomez, of The Salvation Army.

When you add the names of senior citizens to the list, Gomez said, there were around 1,500 gifts collected.

The Angel Tree program began in October with names of kids placed on trees at area businesses. Individual citizens and businesses select a name and, in turn, provide Christmas gifts to the children and senior citizens on the list.

Gomez said they were pleased with the support received in making this year a success. “It’s been great; the response has been great.”

Gomez said they still are receiving emergency requests for assistance.

“We are distributing on Saturday for those who didn’t get brought back. And so we still have some shopping to do. There is still time to donate toys, clothes and shoes for the kids that didn’t get brought back,” Gomez explained.

Many families, like Veronique Prince’s, will have a better Christmas now thanks to the program.

“I give shout out to the Angel Tree. Ever since my child’s father passed, you all have been a great help,” Prince said.

