SUSLA group to collect donated goods Dec. 16 to help create 500 winter survival kits

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The SUSLA TRiO Upward Bound ambassadors are making a difference this winter by passing out 500 winter survival kits. And they need the public’s help to do it.

On Thursday (Dec. 14), KSLA was joined live by Lionel Prudhomme and Amya Brown. Prudhomme attends Captain Shreve High School and is the 2022-23 ambassador president for the cohort, while Brown attends Huntington High and is the vice president.

They talked about what the program is all about, what items they’re collecting for the winter survival kits, who will be receiving these kits and how people can donate.

The big collection day is Saturday (Dec. 16) from 9 to 2 p.m. at SUSLA’s Metro Center on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Items needed include:

  • New socks
  • Clean blankets/throws
  • Emergency blankets
  • Handwarmers
  • Gloves
  • Hats
  • Scarves

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

