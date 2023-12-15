SPD experiencing phone outage
911 is still operational
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says their main reporting line, (318) 673-7300, is down.
Officials say 911 is still fully operational. There is no estimate for when the main line will be back up.
ALTERNATE NUMBERS
- Investigations: (318) 673-6955
- Records: (318) 673-7085
- Community Oriented Policing Bureau: (318) 673-6950
- ABO: (318) 673-6129
- Property Room: (318) 673-7140
- Patrol Desk: (318) 673-7223
