SPD experiencing phone outage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says their main reporting line, (318) 673-7300, is down.

Officials say 911 is still fully operational. There is no estimate for when the main line will be back up.

ALTERNATE NUMBERS

Investigations: (318) 673-6955

Records: (318) 673-7085

Community Oriented Policing Bureau: (318) 673-6950

ABO: (318) 673-6129

Property Room: (318) 673-7140

Patrol Desk: (318) 673-7223

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.