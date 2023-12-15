Getting Answers
SPD experiencing phone outage

911 is still operational
(WAVE 3 News)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says their main reporting line, (318) 673-7300, is down.

Officials say 911 is still fully operational. There is no estimate for when the main line will be back up.

ALTERNATE NUMBERS

  • Investigations: (318) 673-6955
  • Records: (318) 673-7085
  • Community Oriented Policing Bureau: (318) 673-6950
  • ABO: (318) 673-6129
  • Property Room: (318) 673-7140
  • Patrol Desk: (318) 673-7223

