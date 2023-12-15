Shop & See vendor fair happening Dec. 17
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is just nine days away, and if you haven’t completed your shopping, you still have some time to do so.
The Shop & See event is making it a tad easier for you to pick up some last-minute gifts. It’ll feature lots of local vendors, and will be held Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Shreveport West Center (7288 Greenwood Rd., Suite 117B).
Vendors include:
- Boujee Lashes
- The Swann School of Protocol
- Allums Accounting
- Sisters Skincare
- Keeta Bee’s
- A Trinity Touch
- Lash and Body Goddess
- Chosen Heart
- Inyra Duncan’s Knits
- Lady McGraw’s Finer Things
- Virtuous Life Insurance
- Chef Erica
- Diversity Fitness
- Mimi’s Boutique
- Embraceher
- Empty
- Uneek Finds
- Netra’s Bling
- Fruit of Her Hands
- Goes Great With
- Speak Perfect Scentz
- For the Love of Clothing Couture
- House of Ruth Tearoom
On Friday, Dec. 15, KSLA was joined live by Niccqueta Varmall, who previewed the event for shoppers.
