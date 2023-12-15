Getting Answers
Shop & See vendor fair happening Dec. 17

Shop & See
Shop & See(Niccqueta Varmall)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is just nine days away, and if you haven’t completed your shopping, you still have some time to do so.

The Shop & See event is making it a tad easier for you to pick up some last-minute gifts. It’ll feature lots of local vendors, and will be held Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Shreveport West Center (7288 Greenwood Rd., Suite 117B).

Vendors include:

  • Boujee Lashes
  • The Swann School of Protocol
  • Allums Accounting
  • Sisters Skincare
  • Keeta Bee’s
  • A Trinity Touch
  • Lash and Body Goddess
  • Chosen Heart
  • Inyra Duncan’s Knits
  • Lady McGraw’s Finer Things
  • Virtuous Life Insurance
  • Chef Erica
  • Diversity Fitness
  • Mimi’s Boutique
  • Embraceher
  • Uneek Finds
  • Netra’s Bling
  • Fruit of Her Hands
  • Goes Great With
  • Speak Perfect Scentz
  • For the Love of Clothing Couture
  • House of Ruth Tearoom

On Friday, Dec. 15, KSLA was joined live by Niccqueta Varmall, who previewed the event for shoppers.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

KSLA CAFÉ

