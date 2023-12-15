Shop & See vendor fair happening Dec. 17

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is just nine days away, and if you haven’t completed your shopping, you still have some time to do so.

The Shop & See event is making it a tad easier for you to pick up some last-minute gifts. It’ll feature lots of local vendors, and will be held Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Shreveport West Center (7288 Greenwood Rd., Suite 117B).

Vendors include:

Boujee Lashes

The Swann School of Protocol

Allums Accounting

Sisters Skincare

Keeta Bee’s

A Trinity Touch

Lash and Body Goddess

Chosen Heart

Inyra Duncan’s Knits

Lady McGraw’s Finer Things

Virtuous Life Insurance

Chef Erica

Diversity Fitness

Mimi’s Boutique

Embraceher

Empty

Uneek Finds

Netra’s Bling

Fruit of Her Hands

Goes Great With

Speak Perfect Scentz

For the Love of Clothing Couture

House of Ruth Tearoom

On Friday, Dec. 15, KSLA was joined live by Niccqueta Varmall, who previewed the event for shoppers.

