RISE Shreveport to host 12th Annual Party with a Purpose

Party with a Purpose is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at the Shreveport Aquarium in...
Party with a Purpose is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at the Shreveport Aquarium in downtown.(RISE Shreveport)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Shreveport non-profit is hosting a special Christmas event this weekend (Saturday, Dec. 16).

The 12th Annual Party with a Purpose is an elegant night of fundraising for RISE Shreveport, and a Christmas wonderland. On Friday, Dec. 15, KSLA was joined live by Demarkus Webb, executive director of RISE Shreveport. He talked about awards that will be given at the event, how the non-profit helps local families, and how much tickets cost.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Saturday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

