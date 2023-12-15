RISE Shreveport to host 12th Annual Party with a Purpose

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Shreveport non-profit is hosting a special Christmas event this weekend (Saturday, Dec. 16).

The 12th Annual Party with a Purpose is an elegant night of fundraising for RISE Shreveport, and a Christmas wonderland. On Friday, Dec. 15, KSLA was joined live by Demarkus Webb, executive director of RISE Shreveport. He talked about awards that will be given at the event, how the non-profit helps local families, and how much tickets cost.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy.

