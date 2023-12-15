Getting Answers
Rain returns Friday, but we’ll dry out for most of the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker is still on schedule to move in on Friday. Rain will spread across the area through Friday evening, but it does look like the wet weather will taper off in time for most of the weekend to turn out dry. Aside from the rain chances, the other weather story involves a continuation of the mild weather into next week.

For the rest of tonight we’ll see clear skies in most areas. It should be good viewing for a few shooting stars as the Geminid meteor shower continues tonight. Temperatures will chill back into the 40s by morning.

We’ll start off Friday with some sunshine, but clouds will build in for the afternoon with rain not too far behind. A swath of widespread rain is expected to start across NE Texas and SE Oklahoma by early afternoon. It will sweep across the area through the evening with the steadiest rain clearing the easternmost ArkLaTex around or shortly after midnight. Temperatures ahead of the rain will warm into the 60s to around 70s across most of the area.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, but expect a quick drying trend through midday. Clouds will also start to clear as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday looks great with dry weather and sunshine ahead. After a chilly start in the 40s in the morning we’ll warm back into the low 60s by afternoon.

Much of next week continues our mild streak. Some days will see more sun than others, but the forecast looks dry through midweek. Mornings will turn colder with some frost likely and lows in the 30s. The afternoons though will be pleasantly mild for December with highs most days next week in the 60s.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

