Rain likely tonight but the weekend still looks dry & mild

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll start off today with some sunshine, but clouds will build in for the afternoon with rain not too far behind. A swath of widespread rain is expected to start across Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma by early afternoon. It will sweep across the area through the evening with the steadiest rain clearing the easternmost ArkLaTex around or shortly after midnight. Temperatures ahead of the rain will warm into the low 70s but locations in Oklahoma, northeast Texas and Arkansas will likely stay in the 50s throughout the afternoon.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, but expect a quick drying trend through midday. Clouds will also start to clear as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday looks great with dry weather and sunshine ahead. After a chilly start in the 40s in the morning we’ll warm back into the low 60s by afternoon.

Much of next week continues our mild streak. Some days will see more sun than others, but the forecast looks dry through midweek. Mornings will turn colder with some frost likely and lows in the 30s. The afternoons though will be pleasantly mild for December with highs most days next week in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

