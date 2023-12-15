Rain likely this evening; weekend looking dry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Today we will see our next weather maker move in and bring the likelihood of rainfall to the ArkLaTex this evening. Up until then, we will see some locations rise to near 70 for highs today. However, that will not be the case across the entire region with some areas likely not seeing the mid-60s due to cloud cover. Showers will begin moving into the region around the noon hour and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will likely move out overnight and temperatures will drop to the low-50s.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, but expect a quick drying trend through midday. Clouds will also start to clear as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected in the mid to upper-50s.

Sunday looks great with dry weather and sunshine ahead. After a chilly start in the 40s in the morning we’ll warm back into the low-60s by afternoon. Much of next week continues our mild streak. Some days will see more sun than others, but the forecast looks dry through midweek. Mornings will turn colder with some frost likely and lows in the 30s. The afternoons though will be pleasantly mild for December with highs most days next week in the 60s.

