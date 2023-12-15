Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina

The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday.(Source: WLOS/CNN)
By Freeman Stoddard and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said part of I-26 remains closed in both directions after a small plane crashed Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said two people aboard a single-engine Diamond DA-40 escaped serious injuries, according to the Associated Press. They taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

As the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance, officials from the Asheville Regional Airport said. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The plane hit power lines and damaged a tractor-trailer with its wing, but the driver wasn’t hurt, WLOS reported.

State officials said I-26 between Airport Road and Long Shoals Road will likely be closed until 11 a.m. Friday.

The closure is necessary for Duke Power to restore three lines that cross both directions of interstate traffic.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

SPD units were dispatched to the 3800 block of Mayfield St.
City council calls for a state of emergency as crime steadily rises in Shreveport
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jonquarius Jones, 26
Shreveport man wanted for allegedly tracking woman with AirTag
MISSING: Christopher Powe
SPD searching for missing 38-year-old man
Shreveport council agrees to lease Millennium Studios to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit

Latest News

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy
Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry hails court victory as ‘great day for truth’ after judge finds tabloid hacked his phone
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says