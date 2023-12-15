Piano bar, New Orleans cuisine restaurant to open at the Louisiana Boardwalk

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - While the year might be coming to an end, several businesses in Bossier City are just getting started.

Lisa Johnson, the president and CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, told KSLA several new businesses will be popping up soon in the city and parish.

“COVID really changed the landscape of some specific businesses, and we’re coming out of that. That is over and a new day is here,” Johnson stated.

Sweet Caroline’s Dueling Piano Bar is one of the businesses that will open at the Louisiana Boardwalk in the near future. D.J. Roman, the co-owner of the piano bar and Bossier resident, says this will be the only piano bar in the area. He also said they are happy to be one of many businesses coming to the boardwalk.

“I want to see the Boardwalk thriving again. I know COVID hurt the boardwalk, Covid hurt retail, but I want to be part of the solution to bring the boardwalk back,” Roman said.

He says Sweet Caroline’s will have some of the best dueling piano players in the country.

“You can’t just be a piano player, and you can’t just be a singer to be a dueling piano player. You have to be an all-around entertainer,” Roman said.

Another restaurant planning to open on the Boardwalk is Steezy’s, which will serve New Orleans cuisine. It will open in February.

“We want to bring what we have to offer here, you know, a piece of home here. I’ve lived here ever since Katrina hit, so I’m very familiar with the area,” owner Chelsea Walker said. “And I love living here. I love Bossier, and I just want to bring a piece of my home here.”

As businesses open, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce emphasizes shopping local.

“I would ask our local community to remember our local businesses as you shop for this holiday season. Spend your dollars local,” Johnson said.

