Mudbugs defeat Colorado in first of two-game set

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs set the tone early, in their 3-1 victory over Colorado.

Shreveport’s Kyan Haldenby scored the game’s first goal in the first period. Near the end of the second, the visitors tied the game at one-all.

Just minutes after the Grit evened the score, Brent Litchard lit the lamp for the Mudbugs, making it a 2-1 contest.

Brayden Cook scored his fourth goal of the season, in the third period.

Both teams return to play at George’s Pond, Friday at 7:11.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.