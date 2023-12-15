Mudbugs defeat Colorado in first of two-game set
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs set the tone early, in their 3-1 victory over Colorado.
Shreveport’s Kyan Haldenby scored the game’s first goal in the first period. Near the end of the second, the visitors tied the game at one-all.
Just minutes after the Grit evened the score, Brent Litchard lit the lamp for the Mudbugs, making it a 2-1 contest.
Brayden Cook scored his fourth goal of the season, in the third period.
Both teams return to play at George’s Pond, Friday at 7:11.
