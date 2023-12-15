MIND MATTERS: Caddo teacher creates mental health app to empower Black community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research shows that people of color are less likely to use mental health services and several barriers can contribute to that. But one local entrepreneur is working to empower the Black community.

Ladonna Welch, a military spouse and Caddo Parish teacher, is on a mission. She’s the founder and CEO of the Ebony Notes app.

“At the end of the day, I just want to have a way to support the Black community in a multi-generational way,” Welch said.

Welch struggled with postpartum depression after having her second child. Suffering in silence, she says in the Black community, the topic of mental health is often avoided.

“In our households, we didn’t talk about therapy, we didn’t talk about counseling, it was all about staying strong, hiding your pain, and I think that it plays a big part in the stigma,” she said.

And out of pain, Ebony Notes was born. It’s an app designed to address the challenges associated with accessing traditional resources, something Welch says the community is in desperate need of.

“When I did want to reach out and seek help, one of my criteria, I was looking for someone who looked like me, who had a similar background as me, because I felt like they would be able to relate better, and I was in Colorado Springs at the time and that was something that I could not find,” Welch explained.

“We still see the struggles of many who are African Americans who are dealing with different types of mental health issues, of feeling the urge to come forward. When it does come time to find someone, if their insurance even allows for them to have a variety of people to choose from, they struggle with finding someone that they can truly sit across and connect with, and that person is going to validate them completely and not at some point pivot to a point of, ‘Oh, I get you, but I really don’t understand you,’” said Dr. Latienda Pierre, racial justice coordinator for the TWCA of Northwest Louisiana.

The app offers resources like meditation, mental health, and youth services, and delivers daily positive affirmations in a range of categories, tailored to resonate with hurdles faced by the Black community. The app not only won the UPS Small Business Award, securing a grand prize of $25,000, but Welch was also able to participate in Denver Startup Week, an opportunity to share her app with others.

“I want to be a part of the solution and bring change,” Welch said.

And the support from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s always so positive. It’s people thanking me for what I am doing, which makes me feel that I am on the right path and I am doing something that will make a change,” said Welch.

