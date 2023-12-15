Getting Answers
Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider

Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider. (Source: WKBO)
By Presley Allen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old in Kentucky will be competing in a bull riding competition this weekend.

Josiah Flora says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.

He will be competing against others in his age group at the Logan County Ag Arena.

Josiah started riding horses at 3 years old, and at the age of five, he began participating in rodeo events.

According to his family, Josiah has already competed in events that include mutton busting, barrel racing and goat tying.

“We took him to his first rodeo, and he was hooked ever since,” said his mother, Kayla Flores. “He truly has a respect and love for the sport.”

Once Josiah saw his cousin competing in bull riding competitions, he was inspired to try it.

Josiah credits his faith in God to help him ride a bull.

“I have confidence in my heart, and I know God is with me. So, I have confidence,” Josiah said.

More information about this weekend’s rodeo event is available online.

Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.
Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.(Logan County Ag Arena)

