I-Bowl, silent disco and live performances happening the weekend of Dec. 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA highlights lots of fun things to do in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On Dec. 15, KSLA was joined live by Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets. He talked about the following events happening this weekend:

RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INDEPENDENCE BOWL

The California Golden Bears take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 47th Annual Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at Independence Stadium (3301 Pershing Blvd.). It’s the ArkLaTex’s biggest football event, and the first Power Five matchup in seven years. This matchup is the first time the Cal Bear have played in the I-Bowl, and the third time for the Red Raiders. The teams have played each other once before, with Texas Tech winning that matchup. The game will air on ESPN.

The California Golden Bears will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 47th Annual Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Radiance Technologies)

SILENT NIGHT: SILENT DISCO AT ARTSPACE

Artspace (708 Texas St.) in downtown Shreveport is hosting a silent disco Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. Art from the mesmerizing Sno Flo Exhibition will be on display as well. Each participant will be provided with a pair of wireless headphones to use during the event. Participants will then be able to pick from music being played by four different DJs. Tickets are available to buy online, or at the door.

Artspace in downtown Shreveport is hosting a silent disco Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Artspace)

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WINTER WONDERLAND

Wonderland is an all-new musical that will take viewers to a magical land with a fun-filled holiday-themed show. The show will be held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium (705 Grand Ave.) on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Attendees will get to see performances from acrobats and aerialists.

Be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer! (Cirque Musica)

ANNA LEE’S REVOLVER AT THE NOBLE SAVAGE TAVERN

Anna Lee’s Revolver, a classic rock revival band, will be performing live at The Noble Savage Tavern (417 Texas St.) Saturday, Dec. 16 beginning at 8 p.m. The Noble Savage Tavern serves specialty cocktails and has a food menu featuring burgers, pasta, chicken fried steak, flatbreads, and more.

Hear live music at The Noble Savage Tavern in downtown Shreveport. (The Noble Savage Tavern)

